Softball: Brewster claims 2B District 6 championship

By Al Camp

As of Monday, May 15, 2017

BREWSTER — BREWSTER – Brewster clobbered the ball Saturday in plowing past Liberty Bell, 18-3, in the District 6 championship game.

Both teams advanced to the District 5/6 tournament that starts at noon Saturday at Ephrata High School...

