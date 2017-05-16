Baseball: Sunnyside Christian 15, Pateros 7

ROGER HARNACK/DAILY SUN NEWS
Dakota Poole of Pateros fields the ball as Bode Jansen of Sunnyside Christian slides into second base in a loser-out game May 13 at Kittitas. The Knights would win, 15-7, then beat Riverside Christian, 3-1, to advance to the state 1B quarterfinals.
KITTITAS — Sunnyside Christian ended the Pateros baseball season with a 15-7 victory in the 1B District 5/6 playoffs Saturday.
Sunnyside Christian then toppled Riverside Christian, 3-1, to reach the quarterfinals of the state tournament...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment