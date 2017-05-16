CENTER STAGE: Lots of live music on tap this weekend

Last weekend I attended the annual May Festival in Oroville.
Although there were some uncertainties about how the weather would play out over the event, things went off without a hitch and the sun came shining through...
Last weekend I attended the annual May Festival in Oroville.
Although there were some uncertainties about how the weather would play out over the event, things went off without a hitch and the sun came shining through...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment