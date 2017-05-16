Mid-Valley leaders offer Fisher hospital administrator position

OMAK – Mid-Valley Hospital commissioners are on the verge of filling the administrator position being vacated later this month with the retirement of Mike Billing.
Alan Fisher, who lives in Indiana, has been offered the job...
More like this story
- Mid-Valley Hospital CEO search begins
- North Valley Hospital CEO fired
- District delayed in CEO firing
- 820 (2015-245 May 13, 20) OKANOGAN COUNTY PUBLIC HOSPITAL DISTRICT NO. 4 (D/B/A/ North Valley Hospital), NOTICE OF VACANCY
- 820 (2015-245 May 13, 20) OKANOGAN COUNTY PUBLIC HOSPITAL DISTRICT NO. 4 (D/B/A/ North Valley Hospital), NOTICE OF VACANCY
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment