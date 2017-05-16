0

Show draws rolling stock

Folks check out the engine of a 1950 Chevrolet Woody wagon entered by David Goetz, Okanogan.

Photo by Al Camp


Folks check out the engine of a 1950 Chevrolet Woody wagon entered by David Goetz, Okanogan.

As of Tuesday, May 16, 2017

OMAK – Nearly 90 cars, trucks and other vehicles participated in the 24th annual Friendly OK Car Club show and swap meet May 12-14 in East Side Park.

The event drew 87 vehicles, 25 vendors and five vehicles for sale...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment