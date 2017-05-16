0

Softball: Liberty Bell 12, Lake Roosevelt 3

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, May 16, 2017

GRAND COULEE — Liberty Bell topped Lake Roosevelt, 12-3, in a 2B District 6 tournament game Tuesday.

photo

SCOTT HUNTER/THE STAR

Tommie Ochoa of Liberty Bell catches a fly ball in 12-3 win over Lake Roosevelt on May 9.

The Mountain Lions take on Brewster at 11 a...

