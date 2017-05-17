0

810 (2017-117 May 10, 17, 24) CALL FOR BIDS CITY OF OKANOGAN

As of Wednesday, May 17, 2017

(2017-117 May 10, 17, 24) CALL FOR BIDS CITY OF OKANOGAN

5TH AVENUE RECONSTRUCTION

ENGINEER’S ESTIMATE $700,000

Sealed Proposals will be received by the undersigned at the City Of Okanogan, 120 Third Avenue North, Okanogan, Washington 98840, up to 11:00 a.m.; local time on Wednesday May 31, 2017, for furnishing the necessary labor, materials, equipment, tools, and guarantees thereof to construct 5th Avenue Reconstruction...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment