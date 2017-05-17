810 (2017-117 May 10, 17, 24) CALL FOR BIDS CITY OF OKANOGAN

(2017-117 May 10, 17, 24) CALL FOR BIDS CITY OF OKANOGAN
5TH AVENUE RECONSTRUCTION
ENGINEER’S ESTIMATE $700,000
Sealed Proposals will be received by the undersigned at the City Of Okanogan, 120 Third Avenue North, Okanogan, Washington 98840, up to 11:00 a.m.; local time on Wednesday May 31, 2017, for furnishing the necessary labor, materials, equipment, tools, and guarantees thereof to construct 5th Avenue Reconstruction...
