810 (2017-122 May 17) Notice of Application and Notice of Complete Application

As of Wednesday, May 17, 2017

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Tom Hageman and Jim Youngblood who are the owners of the below described property has filed an application which was deemed complete on May 11, 2017, requesting a Zone change for their newly purchased property located at 213 Benton Street from (RM) Residential Multifamily to (HB) Highway Business. Further described as Parcel #1980930100 Lot 1&2 Block 93 Railway Co...

