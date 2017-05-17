810 (2017-123 May 17) WAC 197-11-970 Determination of Non-Significance (DNS).

(2017-123 May 17) WAC 197-11-970 Determination of Non-Significance (DNS).

DETERMINATION OF NONSIGNIFICANCE

Description of proposal: A petition to change Zoning Classification from Residential Multifamily to Highway Business

Proponent: Proline Concrete Cutting LLC

Location of proposal, including street address, if any: 213 Benton Street,

Okanogan County Parcel # 1980930100 further described as Lot 1&2 Block 93 Railway Co...