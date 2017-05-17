0

820 (2017-112 May 10, 17) ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

As of Wednesday, May 17, 2017

(2017-112 May 10, 17) ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Operations Bud Hover at Methow Valley School District Transportation Department at 4th and Division Street Twisp, WA 98856 for Miscellaneous Projects at Liberty Bell High School, Methow Valley Elementary School, and Methow Valley Transportation Department facilities.

Contractors shall submit their sealed bid proposals per instructions in the bid package up until 2:00 p...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment