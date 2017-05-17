0

820 (2017-119 May 17) The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation Planning Department

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Colville Tribes Land Use Review Board will be holding a public hearing to make a ruling on the following land use and development permits:

  1. The Colville Tribes Conservation District has applied to install ecology blocks, remove shrub and possibly widen a landing for a crane to pile drive steel beams for structural support of an addition onto an existing pier in the Columbia River. The site is located approximately 6 miles NW of Bridgeport within Okanogan County parcel 3325340008l; Township 33, Range 25, Section 34 and is within the boundaries of the Colville Indian Reservation. ...

