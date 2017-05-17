820 (2017-119 May 17) The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation Planning Department

(2017-119 May 17) The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation Planning Department
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Colville Tribes Land Use Review Board will be holding a public hearing to make a ruling on the following land use and development permits:
The Colville Tribes Conservation District has applied to install ecology blocks, remove shrub and possibly widen a landing for a crane to pile drive steel beams for structural support of an addition onto an existing pier in the Columbia River. The site is located approximately 6 miles NW of Bridgeport within Okanogan County parcel 3325340008l; Township 33, Range 25, Section 34 and is within the boundaries of the Colville Indian Reservation. ...
More like this story
- 820 (2017-059 March 15) The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation Planning Department
- 820 (2017-038 Feb. 15) The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation Planning Department
- (2013-591 Nov. 13) PUBLIC NOTICE The Colville Tribes Land Use Review Board
- 820 (2015-368 July 22) PUBLIC NOTICE
- 820 (2016-344 Aug. 17) PUBLIC NOTICE
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment