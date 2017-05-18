Baseball: Okanogan adances to first round of state 1A

CRAIG NELSON/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE
The Okanogan High School baseball team poses for a picture following a 4-3 crossover win over Deer Park on Tuesday. The Bulldogs open state at 10 a.m. against Kiona-Benton at Wenatchee High School on Saturday. Also at Wenatchee, Cashmere plays Zillah at 1 p.m. The winners of the two games play around 4 p.m. for a berth to the final four of the state 1A tournament at County Stadium in Yakima May 26-27.
DAYTON — Okanogan topped Deer Park, 4-3, in a crossover, loser-out 1A baseball game Tuesday at Deer Park.
Okanogan opens state against Kiona-Benton at 10 a...
