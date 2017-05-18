0

Baseball: Okanogan adances to first round of state 1A

The Okanogan High School baseball team poses for a picture following a 4-3 crossover win over Deer Park on Tuesday. The Bulldogs open state at 10 a.m. against Kiona-Benton at Wenatchee High School on Saturday. Also at Wenatchee, Cashmere plays Zillah at 1 p.m. The winners of the two games play around 4 p.m. for a berth to the final four of the state 1A tournament at County Stadium in Yakima May 26-27.

CRAIG NELSON/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE


By Al Camp

As of Thursday, May 18, 2017

DAYTON — Okanogan topped Deer Park, 4-3, in a crossover, loser-out 1A baseball game Tuesday at Deer Park.

photo

Hunter Rubert of Okanogan throws across the diamond from his position at short stop to get the Deer Park batter out at first base.

Okanogan opens state against Kiona-Benton at 10 a...

