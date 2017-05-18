0

Runoff raising Osoyoos Lake and nearby river flows

By Brock Hires

As of Thursday, May 18, 2017

OROVILLE – Water levels in Osoyoos Lake are rising as heavy snowpack in central British Columbia begins to melt.

During the runoff season, the lake can rise sharply and cause downstream rivers to flow more swiftly...

