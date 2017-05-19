0

1B/2B/1A District 6 tennis finishes first day of tournament

Blake Chesledon of Okanogan returns a shot against Ryan Marcolin or Oroville in a consolation, loser-out match Thursday. Chesledon kept his bit to reach state alive with a 6-1, 6-4 win.

Photo by Al Camp


Blake Chesledon of Okanogan returns a shot against Ryan Marcolin or Oroville in a consolation, loser-out match Thursday. Chesledon kept his bit to reach state alive with a 6-1, 6-4 win.

By Al Camp

As of Friday, May 19, 2017

OMAK — The first rounds of the 1B/2B/1A District 6 tennis tournament wrapped up Thursday on courts at the high school and North Cascades Athletic Club.

Players are seeking to finish in the top 3 for berths to state May 26-27 in Yakima...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment