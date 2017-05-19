1B/2B/1A District 6 tennis finishes first day of tournament

Photo by Al Camp
Blake Chesledon of Okanogan returns a shot against Ryan Marcolin or Oroville in a consolation, loser-out match Thursday. Chesledon kept his bit to reach state alive with a 6-1, 6-4 win.
OMAK — The first rounds of the 1B/2B/1A District 6 tennis tournament wrapped up Thursday on courts at the high school and North Cascades Athletic Club.
Players are seeking to finish in the top 3 for berths to state May 26-27 in Yakima...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment