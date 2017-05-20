Baseball: Okanogan survives first round of regionals

Photo by Al Camp
Chase Rubert throws to Alex Nelson for a quick out in a state 1A game against Kiona-Benton on May 20 in Wenatchee.
WENATCHEE — Okanogan advanced to the state quarterfinals by eliminating Kiona-Benton, 5-2, in the first round of the state 1A baseball tournament May 20 at Wenatchee High School's field.
Update: Cashmere eliminated Okanogan in the state quarterfinals, 6-2, here on Saturday...
