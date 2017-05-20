Tennis: Okanogan claims two district championships

Photo by Al Camp
Okanogan tennis players earned two 1B/2B/1A District 6 championships May 20. From left are girls' doubles winners Megan Patrick and Shelby Walker and boys' doubles champs Jay Nearents and Max CHEESEMAN.
OMAK — Okanogan finished with boys' and girls' doubles champions at the 1B/2B/1A District 6 tournament that concluded Saturday.
The Bulldogs are sending Shelby Walker and Megan Patrick in girls as No...
