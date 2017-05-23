Breaking News

Man believed drowned in Okanogan River May 23, 2017

Baseball: Okanogan falls in state 1A quarterfinals

Okanogan coach Ed Ashworth, right, celebrates state opening round baseball victory Saturday.

Photo by Al Camp


By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, May 23, 2017

WENATCHEE — Okanogan won its opening state 1A baseball game Saturday, but could not find a way around Cashmere in the quarterfinals.

Photo by Al Camp

Okanogan assistant coach Shawn Ingraham waves Jose Fonseca to home to tie state 1A game with Kiona-Benton

Okanogan opened with a 5-2 win over Kiona-Benton before falling 6-2 against Cashmere...

