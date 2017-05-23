OMAK — A man who apparently jumped into the Okanogan River on Monday afternoon, May 22, is believed to have drowned.
The man, who has not been identified, allegedly jumped in the runoff-swollen, fast-moving river around 3:15 p...
Man believed drowned in Okanogan River May 23, 2017
