Man believed drowned in Okanogan River May 23, 2017

Man believed drowned in Okanogan River

By Dee Camp

As of Tuesday, May 23, 2017

OMAK — A man who apparently jumped into the Okanogan River on Monday afternoon, May 22, is believed to have drowned.

The man, who has not been identified, allegedly jumped in the runoff-swollen, fast-moving river around 3:15 p...

