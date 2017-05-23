Breaking News

Man believed drowned in Okanogan River May 23, 2017

0

Post-flooding repairs continues on Loup Loup Pass

As of Tuesday, May 23, 2017

OKANOGAN - Work continues to progress on repairs to Highway 20 over Loup Loup Pass, but no reopening date has been set yet.

The road was washed away in two locations in early April and damaged in several others...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment