Tennis: Okanogan sends district doubles champs to state

Okanogan’s district champion doubles tennis teams are (from left) Megan Patrick and Shelby Walker, and Jay Nearents and Max Cheeseman.

Photo by Al Camp


By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, May 23, 2017

OMAK — OMAK - Okanogan finished with boys’ and girls’ doubles champions at the 1B/2B/1A District 6 tournament that concluded Saturday.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Ruthann Matteson and Erin Frey of Liberty Bell share a moment at district tennis.

The top three finishers at the district tournament qualified for 1B/2B/1A state tournament May 26-27 at the Yakima Tennis Club...

