Tennis: Okanogan sends district doubles champs to state

Photo by Al Camp
Okanogan’s district champion doubles tennis teams are (from left) Megan Patrick and Shelby Walker, and Jay Nearents and Max Cheeseman.
OMAK — OMAK - Okanogan finished with boys’ and girls’ doubles champions at the 1B/2B/1A District 6 tournament that concluded Saturday.
The top three finishers at the district tournament qualified for 1B/2B/1A state tournament May 26-27 at the Yakima Tennis Club...
