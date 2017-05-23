Track: Okanogan girls win District 6 track team crown

BRET FIELDS/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE
Kendra Sachse of Okanogan competes in the 400 at district 1A meet.
CASHMERE — Okanogan won the girls’ 1A District 6 title while there was a tie between Cashmere and Chelan on the boys’ side Thursday.
Although only the winners in each event automatically advanced to the state meet May 26-27 at Eastern Washington University in Cheney, many also advanced by besting qualifying mark...
