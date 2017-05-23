Breaking News

Man believed drowned in Okanogan River May 23, 2017

0

Track: Okanogan girls win District 6 track team crown

Kendra Sachse of Okanogan competes in the 400 at district 1A meet.

BRET FIELDS/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE


Kendra Sachse of Okanogan competes in the 400 at district 1A meet.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, May 23, 2017

CASHMERE — Okanogan won the girls’ 1A District 6 title while there was a tie between Cashmere and Chelan on the boys’ side Thursday.

Although only the winners in each event automatically advanced to the state meet May 26-27 at Eastern Washington University in Cheney, many also advanced by besting qualifying mark...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment