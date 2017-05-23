Breaking News

Man believed drowned in Okanogan River May 23, 2017

0

Track: Republic sends a bunch of tracksters to 1B state

Liam Bracken of Republic wins the district 200 meters.

GINA GRAHAM/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE


Liam Bracken of Republic wins the district 200 meters.

The Chronicle

As of Tuesday, May 23, 2017

photo

GINA GRAHAM/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

Curlew eighth-grader Emily McElheran runs the 400 meters in district.

SPOKANE — The Republic boys finished third and the Tigers’ girls were sixth at the Northeast/Southeast 1B regional meet May 19-20 at Central Valley High School.

For Republic boys, Liam Bracken was first in the 200 (23...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment