810 (2017-132 May 24, 31) CALL FOR BIDS CITY OF OMAK JULIA MALEY PARK WELL EQUIPPING

(2017-132 May 24, 31) CALL FOR BIDS CITY OF OMAK JULIA MALEY PARK WELL EQUIPPING
Sealed Proposals will be received by the undersigned at the City of Omak, 2 North Ash Street, Omak, Washington 98841, up to 2:00 P.M; local time on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, for furnishing the necessary labor, materials, equipment, tools, and guarantees thereof to construct Julia Maley Park Well Equipping....
More like this story
- 810 (2015-541, Oct. 14, 21) CALL FOR BIDS CITY OF OMAK JULIA MALEY PARK WELL DRILLING
- 810 (2015-541, Oct. 14, 21) CALL FOR BIDS CITY OF OMAK JULIA MALEY PARK WELL DRILLING
- 810 (2017-117 May 10, 17, 24) CALL FOR BIDS CITY OF OKANOGAN
- 810 (2017-117 May 10, 17, 24) CALL FOR BIDS CITY OF OKANOGAN 5TH AVENUE RECONSTRUCTION
- 810 (2017-117 May 10, 17, 24) CALL FOR BIDS
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment