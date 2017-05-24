810 (2017-132 May 24, 31) CALL FOR BIDS CITY OF OMAK JULIA MALEY PARK WELL EQUIPPING

(2017-132 May 24, 31) CALL FOR BIDS CITY OF OMAK JULIA MALEY PARK WELL EQUIPPING

Sealed Proposals will be received by the undersigned at the City of Omak, 2 North Ash Street, Omak, Washington 98841, up to 2:00 P.M; local time on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, for furnishing the necessary labor, materials, equipment, tools, and guarantees thereof to construct Julia Maley Park Well Equipping....