810 (2017-133 May 24) City of Brewster Notice of Decision

(2017-133 May 24) City of Brewster Notice of Decision

Published Notice of

Decision Date:

May 24, 2017

Proponent: Douglas PUD

Proposal: The Douglas PUD proposes to conduct bank excavation and grading, installation of stair stepped shoreline protection and rock tree root protection consisting of precast concrete panels, geotextile fabric, riprap, railroad ballast, and crushed surfacing to stabilize the Columbia Cove shoreline.

Action: The Administrator granted approval of a Shoreline Substantial Development Permit on May 18, 2017...