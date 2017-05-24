0

810 (2017-133 May 24) City of Brewster Notice of Decision

As of Wednesday, May 24, 2017

(2017-133 May 24) City of Brewster Notice of Decision

Published Notice of

Decision Date:

May 24, 2017

Proponent: Douglas PUD

Proposal: The Douglas PUD proposes to conduct bank excavation and grading, installation of stair stepped shoreline protection and rock tree root protection consisting of precast concrete panels, geotextile fabric, riprap, railroad ballast, and crushed surfacing to stabilize the Columbia Cove shoreline.

Action: The Administrator granted approval of a Shoreline Substantial Development Permit on May 18, 2017...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment