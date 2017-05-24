810 (2017-134 May 24) DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE Rural Development

(2017-134 May 24) DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE Rural Development

City of Brewster: Notice of Finding of No Significant Impact AGENCY: Rural Development, USDA

ACTION: Notice of Finding of No Significant Impact.

SUMMARY: The USDA Rural Development has made a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) with respect to a request for possible financing assistance to City of Brewster for the water system improvements located within the city in Okanogan County, Washington...