810 (2017-134 May 24) DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE Rural Development

(2017-134 May 24) DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE Rural Development
City of Brewster: Notice of Finding of No Significant Impact AGENCY: Rural Development, USDA
ACTION: Notice of Finding of No Significant Impact.
SUMMARY: The USDA Rural Development has made a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) with respect to a request for possible financing assistance to City of Brewster for the water system improvements located within the city in Okanogan County, Washington...
