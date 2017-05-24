820 (2017-112 May 10, 17) ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

(2017-112 May 10, 17) ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Operations Bud Hover at Methow Valley School District Transportation Department at 4th and Division Street Twisp, WA 98856 for Miscellaneous Projects at Liberty Bell High School, Methow Valley Elementary School, and Methow Valley Transportation Department facilities.

Contractors shall submit their sealed bid proposals per instructions in the bid package up until 2:00 p...