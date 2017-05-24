820 (2017-129 May 24) CCT-DOT

(2017-129 May 24) CCT-DOT

WHAT TRANSPORTATION IMPROVEMENTS WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE HAPPEN ON THE COLVILLE RESERVATION?

The Colville Confederated Tribes Department of Transportation is pleased to announce a series of public meetings to gather input for the Colville Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP). This plan will contain a 20-year strategic plan that directs future investments toward vital transportation projects on the Colville Reservation....