820 (2017-129 May 24) CCT-DOT

(2017-129 May 24) CCT-DOT
WHAT TRANSPORTATION IMPROVEMENTS WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE HAPPEN ON THE COLVILLE RESERVATION?
The Colville Confederated Tribes Department of Transportation is pleased to announce a series of public meetings to gather input for the Colville Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP). This plan will contain a 20-year strategic plan that directs future investments toward vital transportation projects on the Colville Reservation....
