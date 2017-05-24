0

Keller Ferry out of service

The Chronicle

As of Wednesday, May 24, 2017

KELLER – The Keller Ferry that crosses the Columbia River on state Route 21 is out of service until further notice due to issues with the north shore loading ramp.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment