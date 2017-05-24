0

PUD honors employees

Mark Pritchard, Okanogan County PUD operations manager, was one of five employees honored.

SUBMITTED PHOTO


The Chronicle

As of Wednesday, May 24, 2017

OKANOGAN - The Okanogan County PUD honoring five dedicated employees for their cumulative 75 years of service during a regular Board meeting May 15.

The five recipients were JJ Boettger, information systems technician, 10 years; Nick Christoph, construction permit coordinator, 10 years; Ryan Lafferty, senior distribution engineer, 10 years; Jim Hensarling, senior distribution engineer, 20 years; Mark Pritchard, operations manager, 25 years...

