PUD honors employees

OKANOGAN - The Okanogan County PUD honoring five dedicated employees for their cumulative 75 years of service during a regular Board meeting May 15.

The five recipients were JJ Boettger, information systems technician, 10 years; Nick Christoph, construction permit coordinator, 10 years; Ryan Lafferty, senior distribution engineer, 10 years; Jim Hensarling, senior distribution engineer, 20 years; Mark Pritchard, operations manager, 25 years...