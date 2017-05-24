Salmon Creek closed between Spring Coulee and Danker Cut-off Road

OKANOGAN - Due to water over the road just west of Danker Cut-off Road, Salmon Creek is closed between Spring Coulee and Danker Cut-off Road.
Salmon Creek will rise slightly more today, according to Okanogan County Emergency Management officials...
