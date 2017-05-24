0

State golf: Oroville's Jordyn Smith finishes 19th in state

Bryce Glover of Oroville hits on the No. 11 hole during state 1B/2B boys' tournament May 23 at Horn Rapids Golf Course in Richland.

JENNIE McGHAN/DAILY SUN NEWS


By Al Camp

As of Wednesday, May 24, 2017

RICHLAND - Jordyn Smith of Oroville tied for 19th place in the girl' 1B/2B/1A state tournament May 23-24 at Horn Rapids Golf Course.

Smith carded a 98 the first day, which tied her for 28th...

