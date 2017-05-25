Museum opening Memorial Day weekend

OKANOGAN – Okanogan County Historical Museum will celebrate its season opening on Saturday, May 27.

The museum, located at 1410 Second Avenue North in Okanogan, will open at 10 a.m. Entrance to the museum is free on opening day and attendees will receive free ice cream bars, according to a museum representative.

Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

The Okanogan County Historical Society will also have genealogy research reports available for pickup for people that filled out forms earlier this year.