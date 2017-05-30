Bridgeport Daze set June 3-4

BRIDGEPORT – The annual Bridgeport Daze celebration will be Saturday, June 3-4, in Fireman Park at 10th Street and Columbia Avenue.
Activities include a parade, vendors, music, dancing horses and a 3-on-3 basketball tournament...
