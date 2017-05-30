Lake, rivers continue to rise

OROVILLE - Communities along the Okanogan River from Oroville to Brewster are likely to experience high water along the shoreline through the summer and into September, due to greater-than-normal snowmelt from watersheds in Canada.

“Property owners with low-lying lawns and fields and folks who recreate in the river should take heed and prepare for the highest river levels we’ve seen in 20 years,” said Al Josephy who is with the state Department of Ecology’s water resources program...