Lake, rivers continue to rise

KAREN FRISBIE
Water pools in Veteran’s Memorial Park in Oroville last week due to recent snow melt and runoff.
OROVILLE - Communities along the Okanogan River from Oroville to Brewster are likely to experience high water along the shoreline through the summer and into September, due to greater-than-normal snowmelt from watersheds in Canada.
“Property owners with low-lying lawns and fields and folks who recreate in the river should take heed and prepare for the highest river levels we’ve seen in 20 years,” said Al Josephy who is with the state Department of Ecology’s water resources program...
