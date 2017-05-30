0

Long-time coaches announce retirements

Tonasket wrestling coach Dave Mitchell, right, and assistant Cole Denison at state in 2017. Mitchell retired this spring after 39 years. Denison is taking over the program.

EMILY RIMESTAD/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE


By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, May 30, 2017

TONASKET — There are going to be some big shoes to fill as several longtime coaches in the Okanogan Valley have announced they are retiring.

Perhaps the smallest shoes but the largest loss will be Tonasket wrestling coach Dave Mitchell, who after 39 years of bleeding blue as a Tiger will call it quits...

