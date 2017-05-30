Long-time coaches announce retirements

EMILY RIMESTAD/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE
Tonasket wrestling coach Dave Mitchell, right, and assistant Cole Denison at state in 2017. Mitchell retired this spring after 39 years. Denison is taking over the program.
TONASKET — There are going to be some big shoes to fill as several longtime coaches in the Okanogan Valley have announced they are retiring.
Perhaps the smallest shoes but the largest loss will be Tonasket wrestling coach Dave Mitchell, who after 39 years of bleeding blue as a Tiger will call it quits...
