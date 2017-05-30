0

Nearents and Cheeseman claim state 1B/2B/1A boys' doubles crown

Okanogan County tennis players returned with state 1B/2B/1A medals. They include, from left, Omak cousins Jennifer and Alex O’Dell, Tonasket’s Caleb Hardesty and doubles partners Mandi Wilson and Johanna Terris, Okanogan’s Shelby Walker and Megan Patrick, and Jay Nearents and Max Cheeseman.

MARK MILNER/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE


By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, May 30, 2017

YAKIMA — Every entry from the Caribou Trail League/District 6 at the state 1B/2B/1A tennis tournament placed at state, let by Okanogan’s Max Cheeseman and Jay Nearents who brought home the championship in boys’ doubles May 26-27 at the Yakima Tennis Club.

photo

VICKY O’DELL/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

Okanogan’s Max Cheeseman and Jay Nearents serve for point at state.

“Well, we had a very productive time at state this year,” said Okanogan coach Jeff Cheeseman in what he called a crazy, intense two days of tennis...

