Nearents and Cheeseman claim state 1B/2B/1A boys' doubles crown

— Every entry from the Caribou Trail League/District 6 at the state 1B/2B/1A tennis tournament placed at state, let by Okanogan’s Max Cheeseman and Jay Nearents who brought home the championship in boys’ doubles May 26-27 at the Yakima Tennis Club.

“Well, we had a very productive time at state this year,” said Okanogan coach Jeff Cheeseman in what he called a crazy, intense two days of tennis...