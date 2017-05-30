0

Omak's Ryan Nilles tosses to state shot crown

Photo by Al Camp


By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, May 30, 2017

CHENEY — Ryan Nilles of Omak brought home first place in the shot put while also breaking his own school record at the state 1B/2B/1A meet May 25-27 at Eastern Washington University.

Ryan Nilles of Omak won the state 1A shot put title at 56 feet, 6.25 inches, which also broke his previous school record.

Nilles won the 1A event with his second throw of 56 feet, 6...

