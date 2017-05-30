Omak's Ryan Nilles tosses to state shot crown

Photo by Al Camp
Three of the top five 1A shot putters in the state reside in Okanogan County led by champion Ryan Nilles, right, of Omak. Okanogan's Dakota Huff finished fourth, left, and Chet Craigen was fifth.
CHENEY — Ryan Nilles of Omak brought home first place in the shot put while also breaking his own school record at the state 1B/2B/1A meet May 25-27 at Eastern Washington University.
Nilles won the 1A event with his second throw of 56 feet, 6...
