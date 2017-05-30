Rodeo, parade on tap this weekend

TONASKET – A parade, street vendors, rodeo and other activities are planned June 1-3 during the town’s 82nd annual Founders’ Day celebration.
Miss Tonasket Queen Camille Wilson and Princess Jaelynn Dejong will reign over the festivities...
TONASKET – A parade, street vendors, rodeo and other activities are planned June 1-3 during the town’s 82nd annual Founders’ Day celebration.
Miss Tonasket Queen Camille Wilson and Princess Jaelynn Dejong will reign over the festivities...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment