0

810 (2017-132 May 24, 31) CALL FOR BIDS CITY OF OMAK JULIA MALEY PARK WELL EQUIPPING

As of Wednesday, May 31, 2017

(2017-132 May 24, 31) CALL FOR BIDS CITY OF OMAK JULIA MALEY PARK WELL EQUIPPING

Sealed Proposals will be received by the undersigned at the City of Omak, 2 North Ash Street, Omak, Washington 98841, up to 2:00 P.M; local time on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, for furnishing the necessary labor, materials, equipment, tools, and guarantees thereof to construct Julia Maley Park Well Equipping....

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment