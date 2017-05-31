(2017-127 May 24, 31, June 7) PUBLIC NOTICE
NORTH CENTRAL WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL
The North Central Workforce Development Board announces the release of a REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) to provide One Stop Career Center Operator services in Okanogan and Moses Lake under Title I-B of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. The RFP will be available on May 16, 2017 at 5:00 PM. In summary, the contractor will provide coordination of information, referrals, accessibility and other career services in two WorkSource Centers...
More like this story
- 820 (2017-127 May 24, 31, June 7) PUBLIC NOTICE
- 820 (2016-466 Nov. 23, 30, Dec. 7, 14) PUBLIC NOTICE SKILLSOURCE/ NORTH CENTRAL WORKFORCE
- 820 (2016-466 Nov. 23, 30, Dec. 7, 14) PUBLIC NOTICE SKILLSOURCE/ NORTH CENTRAL WORKFORCE
- 820 (2016-466 Nov. 23, 30, Dec. 7, 14) PUBLIC NOTICE SKILLSOURCE/ NORTH CENTRAL WORKFORCE
- 820 (2016-466 Nov. 23, 30, Dec. 7, 14) PUBLIC NOTICE
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment