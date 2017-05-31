820 (2017-127 May 24, 31, June 7) PUBLIC NOTICE

0

As of Wednesday, May 31, 2017

NORTH CENTRAL WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

The North Central Workforce Development Board announces the release of a REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) to provide One Stop Career Center Operator services in Okanogan and Moses Lake under Title I-B of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. The RFP will be available on May 16, 2017 at 5:00 PM. In summary, the contractor will provide coordination of information, referrals, accessibility and other career services in two WorkSource Centers...

