810 (2017-264 Nov. 1, 8) CITY OF OMAK NOTICE OF 2018 BUDGET WORKSHOP/PUBLIC HEARINGS OMAK CITY COUNCIL

(2017-264 Nov. 1, 8)

CITY OF OMAK NOTICE OF 2018 BUDGET

WORKSHOP/PUBLIC HEARINGS

OMAK CITY COUNCIL

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Omak will conduct budget workshop/public hearings for the 2018 Budget on Monday, November 13, 2017, and Monday, November 27, 2017, beginning at 6:00 PM...