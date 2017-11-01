Breaking News

Anxiety attack, not bad candy, is source of Omak incident November 1, 2017

Anxiety attack, not bad candy, is source of Omak incident

By Dee Camp

As of Wednesday, November 1, 2017

OMAK — What was thought to be adverse reactions to candy today at Omak High School turned out to be related to an anxiety attack.

Parents of four affected students were notified, said district spokeswoman Sheila Corson...

