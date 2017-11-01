Nominees sought for Pateros chamber positions

— The Pateros Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for 2018 officers and board members.

Nominations must be received on or before the next meeting, set for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 2 at the fire hall, 191 Industrial Way.

Voting will continue through Nov. 30, and those elected will be announced at the Dec. 7 meeting.

Nominations may be made by contacting pateroschamber@gmail.com or Pateros Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 357, Pateros, WA 98846, or by nominating at Thursday’s meeting.

Nominations are open for president, vice president, secretary, treasurer and three directors.

Current office-holders are Libby Harrison, president; Karen Wagner, vice president; Joni Parks, secretary; Angela Van Elsinga, treasurer, and John Roberts, Jeanette Palmer and Leigh Anne Barth, directors.