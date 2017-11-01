North Cascades Bank parent company acquires another bank

KALISPELL, Mont. - Glacier Bancorp Inc. is acquiring Inter-Mountain Bancorp Inc., the holding company for First Security Bank.

First Security is based in Bozeman, Mont.

The acquisition marks Glacier’s 20th acquisition since 2000 and its ninth announced transaction in the past five years.

Glacier is the parent company of North Cascades Bank, which operates branches locally in Brewster, Grand Coulee, Okanogan, Omak and Twisp.