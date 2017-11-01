Breaking News

Anxiety attack, not bad candy, is source of Omak incident November 1, 2017

0

Omak board hires new staff members

By Dee Camp

As of Wednesday, November 1, 2017

OMAK — Several staff members were hired by the Omak School Board during its Oct. 26 meeting....

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment