Women in Agriculture sessions planned in Nespelem, Republic

— The Women in Agriculture conference, planned for Nov. 18, will be held at several sites around the Northwest, including Nespelem and Republic.

The Washington State University program will be at the extension learning center, 22 Nespelem/San Poil St. Other locations in the region include the Tri-County Economic Development District office, 147 N. Clark St., Republic, and the Confluence Technology Center, 285 Technology Way, Wenatchee.

The conference is designed for women who are farming and new and aspiring farmers. Supporting spouses, students, interns or people who own an agriculture-related business are also welcome.

Each location will have a local panel of female farmers who have been successful in their leadership roles, plus a feed featuring speakers.

More information is available at www.womeninag.wsu.edu. A fee will be charged; the fee goes up after Nov. 5.