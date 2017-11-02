North Cascades Highway will close in anticipation of snow

— Highway 20 over Washington and Rainy passes in the North Cascades will close temporarily tonight at 6 p.m. because of a heavy snow forecast and avalanche danger.

The closure will be from milepost 134 near Diablo to milepost 171, approximately eight miles west of Mazama.

There is no detour available, so motorists traveling across the Cascade Mountains choose an alternate route, said the state Department of Transportation.

Conditions will be reassessed Monday, Nov. 6.