OLYMPIA — There’s more than one way to put a turkey on your table for Thanksgiving, says the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Rather than head to the grocery store, thousands of hunters plan to get their birds during the hunting season for wild turkey that gets underway Nov...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment