States seek nominations for Columbia, Snake River advisory groups

OLYMPIA — Fishery managers in Washington and Oregon are seeking candidates to fill positions on advisory committees that provide guidance on sport and commercial fishing issues on the Columbia and Snake rivers.
The two states’ fish and wildlife departments will accept nominations for three-year terms to their joint advisory groups for Columbia River sport and commercial fisheries through Thursday, Nov...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment