UPDATED: North Cascades Highway remains closed

— Highway 20 over the North Cascades remains closed from milepost 134, near Diablo, to milepost 171 eight miles west of Mazama.

Crews will start clearing the state’s northernmost route through the mountains tomorrow, Nov. 7.

Reopening is planned for tomorrow afternoon; the time has not been set.

Officials said the reassessment team found 37 miles of snow from 6 to 8 inches deep and 20 degree temperatures through the day between the gates. While avalanche chutes are fuller, they’re stable and the cold temperatures will allow crews to plow and prep the highway for traffic by Tuesday afternoon.